Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 57,194 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 6.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 414,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 299,851 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 264,466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,697,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,607,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,694. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43.

