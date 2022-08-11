Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 178,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,792,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

