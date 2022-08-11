Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

