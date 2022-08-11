SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 1,151.8% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SPTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. SportsTek Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of SportsTek Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 229,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SportsTek Acquisition

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.