Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 6.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $27,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.55. 28,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
