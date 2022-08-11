Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.90 million-$254.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.67 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Sprout Social stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 597,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
