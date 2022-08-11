Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.90 million-$254.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.67 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 597,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $31,370.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,086.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $31,370.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,086.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,014 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

