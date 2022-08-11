SPX Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SPX in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for SPX’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPXC. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

SPX Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SPX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPX by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SPX by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX



SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

