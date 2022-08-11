SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

SPX Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at SPX

Institutional Trading of SPX

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in SPX by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

