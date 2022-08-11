srnArt Gallery Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,656.57 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $71,656.57 and approximately $231.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014934 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Coin Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
