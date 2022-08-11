SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.17

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.17 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 31.25 ($0.38). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 196,845 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £57.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

