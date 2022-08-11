SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the July 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,150.00.

SSE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,523. SSE has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

SSE Increases Dividend

About SSE

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

