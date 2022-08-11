STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ STAA traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $90.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.