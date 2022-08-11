StaFi (FIS) Achieves Market Cap of $25.90 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. StaFi has a total market cap of $25.90 million and $1.98 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StaFi has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00119191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00273833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

