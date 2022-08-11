Stake DAO Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $512,265.40 and approximately $149,012.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00118532 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00023579 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00274123 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00035732 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009454 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Stake DAO Profile
SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
