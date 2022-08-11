Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

NYSE SWK opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

