Starbase (STAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $550,143.00

Starbase (STAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $157,750.83 and $550,143.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

