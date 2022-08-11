Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance

Shares of SFIO stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 575,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,993. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Starfleet Innotech has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

