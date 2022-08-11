StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:SRHBY remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. StarHub has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

