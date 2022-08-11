StarHub Ltd (SRHBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of SRHBY remained flat at $8.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. StarHub has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.
About StarHub
