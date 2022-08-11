State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in State Street by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 3.0 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

