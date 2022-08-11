Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of STLJF stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

