Stephen Hoge Sells 244 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $171.81. 3,334,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,080. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

