STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion.

STERIS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

