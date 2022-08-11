Steven Gannon Buys 44,400 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
FUSN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.50.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
