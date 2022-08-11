Stifel Nicolaus Lowers CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target to C$0.70

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

CUBXF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 7,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,627. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

