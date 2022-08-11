Stifel Nicolaus Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$65.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANDHF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
ANDHF stock remained flat at $37.80 during midday trading on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.