Stifel Nicolaus Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$65.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANDHF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock remained flat at $37.80 during midday trading on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

