Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,241,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,596,000 after acquiring an additional 759,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,739,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $49.54 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

