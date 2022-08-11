Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 31,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 20,650 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,853,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in XPeng by 1,270.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,504 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

XPeng Stock Up 6.6 %

XPEV stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 808,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,751. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. XPeng has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

