Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 643.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Price Performance

NYSE IPOF opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.