StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kadmon Stock Performance

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

