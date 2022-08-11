StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $85,727 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

