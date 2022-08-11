StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

