StockNews.com Lowers Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 718.7% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 146,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

