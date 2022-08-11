StockNews.com Lowers TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in TriMas by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in TriMas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

