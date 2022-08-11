StockNews.com Upgrades CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) to “Hold”

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CONMED Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

