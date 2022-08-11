StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Hold

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Insider Activity

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Engelkes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after acquiring an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.