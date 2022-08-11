Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 2,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

