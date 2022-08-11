Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Stride Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stride by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.