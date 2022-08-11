Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.
Stride Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93.
In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
