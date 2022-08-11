Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 95,307 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 670,252 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

