Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

STBI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.49.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

