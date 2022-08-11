Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 113.3% in July

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,954. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
