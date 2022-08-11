Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 113.3% in July

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,954. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

