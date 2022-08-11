Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,254 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Sun Life Financial worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.539 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

