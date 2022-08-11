Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance
OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,108. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.