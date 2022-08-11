Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 15.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) dropped 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 3,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the second quarter worth $3,213,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth about $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.