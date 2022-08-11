Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2-7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.90. 16,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,004. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $68.80.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 5.49%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.