SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 639,100 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

SurgePays Stock Performance

Shares of SURG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 4,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. SurgePays has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

About SurgePays

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SurgePays by 56.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

