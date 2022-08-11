SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $6.48. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 148,567 shares changing hands.

SurgePays Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.45.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SurgePays Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SurgePays by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

