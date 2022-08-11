Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $47.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 156.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

