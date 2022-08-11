Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $47.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LNW opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41.
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
