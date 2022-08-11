Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

