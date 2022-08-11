Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

